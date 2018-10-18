BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon in Edmonson Village.

At around 12:20 p.m., officers were on patrol when they heard gunshots coming from the 4100 block of Cranston Avenue.

Shortly after, officers found a man with gunshot wounds to his body.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

It comes as another deadly afternoon in Baltimore, with this fatal shooting and a body found near railroad tracks near Woodberry.

This shooting came in broad daylight.

“Officers from the southwest district were deployed in the community when they heard gunshots coming from the area. Those officers were called in the incident that they heard and that’s when patrol officers found the shooting victims,” said Det. Jeremy Silbert with BPD.

The victim was a man in his 20s.

Earlier in the day, homicide detectives were also called to the 4000 block of Towanda Avenue.

A body was found near railroad tracks.

“The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death,” Silbert said.

As for the shooting, it’s the 13th one in the past three days.

Mayor Catherine Pugh has said much of the bloodshed is being fueled by a drug war taking place in the city.

Thursday, Pugh and the governor were at an event where they addressed how the state and city are working together to curb the violence.

“The fact of the matter is that there have been a lot of neglect over the decades but we’re working together to address those issues and I’m excited about the work we continue to do together,” Pugh said.

Gov. Hogan said the state has sent in 500 state and federal officers into the city, adding they have made some 860 arrests.

He said he’s not stopping there.

“We just got federal approval for a strike force which is only the third one in the nation to bring in 12 different federal agencies, it’s going to open by the end of the year,” Hogan said.

Interim police commissioner Gary Tuggle said he is also putting as many badges on the street as possible, adding 230 officers off desk duty and onto the streets.

“There are going to be a number of things that don’t get done but, right now, patrol is a priority. Addressing this crime is a priority,” Tuggle said.

Top city officials have previously said there is a police shortage, and now, it’s an all hands on deck effort.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

