COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A second report into the death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair is expected to be presented to the school’s board of regents Friday.

The eight-person commission was assembled to investigate an allegedly toxic culture inside the football program.

19-year-old McNair collapsed of heat stroke at a practice back in May, and died two weeks later.

