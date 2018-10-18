COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A second report into the death of Maryland football player Jordan McNair is expected to be presented to the school’s board of regents Friday.

UMD Board Of Regents Finds UMD Culpable In Death Of McNair

The eight-person commission was assembled to investigate an allegedly toxic culture inside the football program.

Terps Football Player Dies After Collapsing At Team Workout

19-year-old McNair collapsed of heat stroke at a practice back in May, and died two weeks later.

