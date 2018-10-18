BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Transportation Security Administration officials will open a temporary TSA pre-check application center at the Keller Williams Gateway in White Marsh.

The “pop-up” enrollment center will be open from November 5-8, and will be in an RV that is designed to help people apply for TSA pre-check.

This will allow U.S. citizens and permanent residents to sign up for the pre-check program that lets travelers leave on their shoes, light outerwear, and belt when going through some airports.

Those enrolled in the program may also keep their laptop in its case and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids or gels in a carry-on bag.

BWI Thurgood Marshall Ranked Top 10 Airport In U.S.

More than 200 airports and a dozen airlines are a part of the TSA pre-check program nationwide.

Anyone who wants to enroll can make an appointment online or walk in at the RV at the Keller Williams Gateway.

The enrollment RV will be open from 9 a.m.-noon and from 1-5 p.m. on November 5-7, and from 9 a.m.-noon on November 8.

You must bring an $85 application fee and documentation proving identity and citizenship status, such as a drivers license and birth certificate.

After enrolling, applicants will receive a known traveler number in the mail within a few weeks. That number can be used when booking your flight, and is good for five years.

To start your online enrollment, visit their application page.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook