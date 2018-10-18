  • WJZ 13On Air

By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dry, sunny but chilly afternoon all around the region.

Temperatures topped out at 57-degrees, which is about 9-degrees below normal.

Thursday night has some light winds, very dry air and low dewpoints, and frost will be widespread in the morning.

It will warm up tomorrow with a southwest wind to the mid-60s once again.

Clouds will increase later, and some showers may be around early Saturday. A milder Saturday will be followed by a chilly and breezy Sunday. Highs will only reach the low 50s and drop to the low 30s at night.

Have a great fall weekend, don’t forget to protect those tender plants with frost in the forecast!

