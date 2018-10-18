BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the victims from a series of shootings Wednesday afternoon has died, police say.

At around 12:17 p.m., Citywide Shooting detectives responded to the 2600 block of Saint Benedict Street to investigate the report of a shooting.

The 26-year-old man suffered gunshot wound and was taken to University of Maryland shock trauma for treatment.

Homicide detectives were told by hospital staff that the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as 26-year-old Travon Reid.

