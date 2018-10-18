Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore Shootings, Maryland, University of Maryland Shock Trauma

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One of the victims from a series of shootings Wednesday afternoon has died, police say.

At around 12:17 p.m., Citywide Shooting detectives responded to the 2600 block of Saint Benedict Street to investigate the report of a shooting.

The 26-year-old man suffered gunshot wound and was taken to University of Maryland shock trauma for treatment.

2 Shootings Bring Wednesday Total To 5 Shot, 1 Fatal

Homicide detectives were told by hospital staff that the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

He was later identified as 26-year-old Travon Reid.

