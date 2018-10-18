SPRING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in the Houston area say a two-year-old boy was abandoned at a stranger’s doorstep by a woman who ran from the scene. Hours later, authorities said the child’s father has been found, and they will provide more updates.

Authorities say deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home in Spring, Texas Wednesday evening. The 911 caller said she heard a knock on her door, and when she answered it, she found a two-year-old child standing at the door.

Surveillance video captured a woman arriving in a white car and running towards the door with the child in hand. She was seen ringing the doorbell, knocking on the door and then running back to her car while leaving the child behind. She also left two bags behind.

Authorities say the woman appears to be her in her mid-20s to early 30s with multiple tattoos on her right arm.

The identities of the child or the woman are currently unknown. The child appeared to be uninjured and in good health.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook