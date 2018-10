BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A record-setting month for vehicles is broken for the Port of Baltimore in August.

Officials say state-owned marine terminals handled just over 65,000 cars and light trucks that month.

That number beats the previous record set back in May by more than 4,000.

Among the nation’s ports, officials say the Port of Baltimore ranks first for handling cars and light trucks.

