BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating another series of flyers encouraging white residents to join the KKK.

The flyers were found Friday morning in South Baltimore’s Riverside community.

According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, the flyers lined the sidewalks on the 1500 block of Belt Street and were found on other nearby streets Friday morning.

It’s at least the second time this month KKK propaganda was distributed in the South Baltimore neighborhood.

