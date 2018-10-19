  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Hate Group, KKK, Riverside Community, South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating another series of flyers encouraging white residents to join the KKK.

The flyers were found Friday morning in South Baltimore’s Riverside community.

According to our media partner the Baltimore Sun, the flyers lined the sidewalks on the 1500 block of Belt Street and were found on other nearby streets Friday morning.

It’s at least the second time this month KKK propaganda was distributed in the South Baltimore neighborhood.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s