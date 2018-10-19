BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is suffering a gunshot wound to the chin after what police learned was a shooting during a robbery Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Pontiac Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at around 5:51 p.m.

When they arrived they found the man with the gunshot wound to his chin.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook