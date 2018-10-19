BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For more than 70 years, the “Chimes Foundation” has been enriching the lives of people with disabilities.

Saturday night, they have their annual fundraiser, starring The Beach Boys.

“I feel like God has given me a gift, using my voice for singing,” said Rina, a choir member.

The choir is part of “Chimes” day-hab program. It offers clients a chance to get out and be of service.

“For this group that includes singing to other folks in the community and using their gift, as Rina said to sing and bring happiness into their lives,” said Kevin Drumheller, CEO of “Chimes”.

“We rehearse, we practice here, and then we go out we do a real performance,” Rina said.

Rina’s favorite song is an old folk favorite that will be in the program, Kumbaya.

“This choir started with senior living centers and now they’re opening for The Beach Boys and you can only imagine what’s going to happen next,” Drumheller said.

The gala will be at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront. Tickets are $275 per person, and sponsorship begin at $2,500.

Visit www.chimes.org or call 410-358-7774.

