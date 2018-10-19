FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) – Congressional Democrats say administration emails show President Donald Trump intervened personally to keep FBI headquarters in downtown Washington rather than relocate it to the suburbs as had been planned.

The letter from Democratic lawmakers on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform says Trump’s direct involvement presents a conflict of interest.

Trump owns a hotel across the street from FBI headquarters that could face competition if the location is opened to development.

