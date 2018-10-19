  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:DC, Donald Trump, FBI Headquarters

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) – Congressional Democrats say administration emails show President Donald Trump intervened personally to keep FBI headquarters in downtown Washington rather than relocate it to the suburbs as had been planned.

The letter from Democratic lawmakers on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform says Trump’s direct involvement presents a conflict of interest.

Trump owns a hotel across the street from FBI headquarters that could face competition if the location is opened to development.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s