  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:National Museum of American History, The Wizard of Oz

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — There’s no place like home, and Dorothy’s ruby slippers are headed back to theirs- a display case at the National Museum of American History.

The iconic shoes were back on display starting Friday, and they will be joined by the scarecrow’s hat for a few months.

They have been hanging out in the museum’s conservation lab, getting cleaned up.

It was an expensive revamp- made possible by thousands of people who donated their own money to make it happen.

The slippers are one of four known pairs that actress Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in the classic film, Wizard of Oz.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s