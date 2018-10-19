WASHINGTON (WJZ) — There’s no place like home, and Dorothy’s ruby slippers are headed back to theirs- a display case at the National Museum of American History.

The iconic shoes were back on display starting Friday, and they will be joined by the scarecrow’s hat for a few months.

They have been hanging out in the museum’s conservation lab, getting cleaned up.

It was an expensive revamp- made possible by thousands of people who donated their own money to make it happen.

The slippers are one of four known pairs that actress Judy Garland wore as Dorothy in the classic film, Wizard of Oz.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook