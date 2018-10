OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County and Baltimore City firefighters are on scene of a building fire in Overlea.

According to a tweet, the fire is in the 6900 block of Belair Road.

Update: DWELLING FIRE//6905 Belair Rd//No rescues//crews still working to extinguish fire^NT pic.twitter.com/wQ1zKaK6SB — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 19, 2018

Belair Road is shut down in both directions at Taylor Avenue. Traffic is being diverted to Spruce Street.

The firefighters at one point had to evacuate the building.

UPDATE: DWELLING FIRE//6905 Belair Rd// Crews have been evacuated from building to regroup//PIO on scene^NT — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) October 19, 2018

This story is developing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook