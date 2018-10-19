ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Five dogs are seized by Animal Services after a report of an animal attack to a pet owner and her dog Friday.

Montgomery County district one police officers and Animal Services officers responded to an animal attack in progress at around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 12700 block of Robindale Drive in Rockville, Md.

The responding officers found a 28-year-old woman suffering from a wound to her lower left leg.

Her dog, Addie, an approximately 7-year-old Foxhound was bleeding from the abdomen.

Three dogs were in the front yard of a home in the 12700 block of Robindale Drive. The victim and her dog were on the front porch of that home.

When officers were speaking to the victim, a loose dog followed by more dogs ran up to the victim and her dog while they were still on the porch. The dogs began biting both the victim and her dog.

The officers were able to contain the dogs in the yard, and the victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of severe bite wounds.

She was treated and released Thursday night.

Addie, the victim dog, was taken to an emergency-care animal clinic where treatment for multiple life-threatening puncture wounds, lacerations and injuries continues.

The dog remains in critical condition.

Police learned that the victim had been walking her dog Thursday when she noticed a group of dogs barking at a yard gate in the 12700 block of Robindale Drive. The victim crossed the street with her dog.

The next thing she knew, that group of dogs began running toward her, and when they reached her and her dog, they began to attack.

The victim was able to get herself and her dog to a residence porch, before officers arrived and the second attack began.

The five attacking dogs, all Pit Bull mixed-breeds, were taken by Animal Services officers and are in custody of the Animal Services division.

These dogs have been declared “dangerous” under Chapter 5 of the Montgomery County Code and a letter to that effect has been served.

The attacking dogs will remain in custody as the investigation continues. Possible charges have not yet been filed.

