ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) – Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has a February sentencing date on fraud charges after appearing in a Virginia courtroom in a green jail jumpsuit and a wheelchair for a post-trial hearing.

A judge on Friday set Feb. 8 for sentencing of Manafort, who was convicted of tax and bank fraud charges.

As expected, the judge also dismissed 10 remaining counts against Manafort that had deadlocked the jury at his trial earlier this year.

