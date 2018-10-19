GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a man early Friday after he lead them on a police chase through Anne Arundel County after allegedly ramming an airport shuttle bus.

According to state police, around 2:45 a.m. troopers responded to a call from a passenger that said a shuttle bus was being rammed by a man in a van.

That driver was also suspected of waving a gun at a vehicle along I-295 south at West Nursery Road.

Troopers found the vehicle along I-295 south at I-195 east near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

According to the police report, the shuttle van stopped at the airport and the van continued forward. The driver got onto southbound I-97 reaching speeds of 115-120 mph.

Another trooper positioned on I-97 at Farm Road successfully punctured the right front tire of the van with stop sticks.

But the van kept going down I-97 driving at 60 mph. The driver continued eastbound on Route 50 before exiting onto Rowe Boulevard in Annapolis.

The pursuit continued through Annapolis until it ended on the grounds of the Naval Academy.

Pete Sommerfeldt, 48, of Nottingham, Md. was placed into custody without incident.

Troopers searched along the roadway to see if they could find a handgun where Sommerfedlt may have thrown one out of the van, but they couldn’t find it.

Sommerfeldt was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he is undergoing an examination. Multiple traffic and criminal charges are pending following his release from the hospital.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

