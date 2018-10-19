BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The likely new Police Commissioner for the Baltimore Police Department has been announced according to media reports out of Texas.

Joel Fitzgerald is said to be taking over the position. He is currently the chief of police of the Fort Worth Police Department. He became chief of that department in October 2015.

WJZ has made calls to Mayor Pugh’s office but have not heard back yet. No official report has been released in Baltimore

Fitzgerald’s online bio says he was born in Philadelphia and attended Villanova University. He worked for the City of Philadelphia Police Department before serving as Chief of Police in Missouri City, Texas and in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Fitzgerald would replace Darryl De Sousa who resigned his position back in May after facing charges for failing to file his taxes for three years.

De Sousa, a 30-year veteran of the Baltimore Police Department, moved into the role following the firing of former commissioner Kevin Davis in January. De Sousa resigned 76 days after taking the job.

Gary Tuggle was appointed as acting commissioner but removed his name from consideration for the top spot.

