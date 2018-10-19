Filed Under:Baltimore County, Home Invasion, Monkton

MONKTON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating a home invasion in Monkton.

Robbers broke into a home in the 14900 block of Dunstan Lane and had to restrain an elderly man, police said.

The robbers reportedly stole property and then fled.

Police say the victim was targeted, but is not injured.

Authorities did not say how many suspects were involved and no suspect description was released.

This story is developing and will be updated. 

