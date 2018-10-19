  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Carjacking, Montgomery County, Uber

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a carjacking involving an Uber driver Friday night.

According to Montgomery County police, at around 5:17 p.m., a 25-year-old Uber driver picked up four young men suspects, ages unknown at this time, in the 11300 block of Cushman Road.

While driving, driver is ordered at gunpoint to stop the car and get out.

The driver flagged down a passing motorist and called the police.

Police are still searching for the vehicle, a four-door black Honda Civic.

No further details have been released at this time.

