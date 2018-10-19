MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a carjacking involving an Uber driver Friday night.

According to Montgomery County police, at around 5:17 p.m., a 25-year-old Uber driver picked up four young men suspects, ages unknown at this time, in the 11300 block of Cushman Road.

While driving, driver is ordered at gunpoint to stop the car and get out.

Carjacking cont.: 4 young blk male suspects, 2 armed with handguns. Picked up by Uber driver in the 11300 blk of Cushman Rd. While driving, driver is ordered at gunpoint to stop car & get out. Driver flags down passing motorist & calls police. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) October 19, 2018

The driver flagged down a passing motorist and called the police.

Police are still searching for the vehicle, a four-door black Honda Civic.

Officers release preliminary details of carjacking incident. Reported today at approx. 5:17pm. 25-year-old Uber driver victim located at Marcliff Rd. & Tuckerman Ln. Vehicle: blk, 4-door, Honda Civic, MD license: 6CP2924. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) October 19, 2018

No further details have been released at this time.

