BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the countdown is on to Sunday’s big matchup with the Saints, the Ravens made some early noise Friday.

The Ravens and Horseshoe casino announced the first ever official partnership between the two, one of the only of its kind in the entire NFL.

The move brings together the two anchors of Baltimore’s developing entertainment in the southern district.

“When you look at his economic area in Baltimore, the ability for us to put together this partnership and enhance, was an easy one,” said Kevin Rochlitz, Ravens senior vice president of corporate sales and business development

Horseshoes’s logo will now have the ability to enter the stadium, and be branded on the $120 million renovations and new video boards added to M&T Bank Stadium.

The Ravens team marks will also make its way inside the casino for an on-site promotion. A bar inside will now become a Ravens branded bar.

“If you’re a Ravens fan, Horseshoe Baltimore will certainly be the right place to be,” said Erin Chamberlain, regional president and general manager at Caesars.

Two neighbors with the same goal who are teaming up to build a better Baltimore.

“This partnership between Baltimore Ravens and Horseshoe Baltimore is just the start of things to come for southern district and city of Baltimore,” Chamberlain said.

In September, the NFL allowed teams to enter into a partnership with casinos, this is the second-ever partnership so far.

