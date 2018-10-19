HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — As the public awaits to see the results of an independent report into the alleged toxic culture within University of Maryland’s football program, university president Wallace Loh has a tough decision to make about head coach DJ Durkin.

Durkin is accused of running his team with “fear and intimidation” in the wake of University of Maryland football player Jordan McNair’s death

The University of Maryland’s Board of Regents saw the independent report Friday.

Durkin has been on administrative leave for more than two months. Matt Canada is the interim head coach.

The report details the alleged toxic culture at the University of Maryland, including verbal abuse, weights thrown at players, players dragged off the ground who couldn’t complete workouts.

University President Wallace Loh said Friday he has confidence in the investigative process.

“It’s a very careful process,” Loh said. “There are good people on the commission and I’m eager to find out the results as soon as they become available.”

Loh will have to decide if Durkin keeps his job.

The university ordered the independent investigation after the death of 19-year-old freshman offensive lineman McNair, who collapsed during a preseason practice and died of heat stroke in May.

A separate investigation found failures in how the school handled the emergency — waiting an hour to call 911 after McNair’s first symptoms.

While the regents have seen the report, it has not yet been made public.

Loh said the school takes moral and legal responsibility in McNair’s death.

