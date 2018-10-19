ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A vigil will be held Friday night to honor the life of a 7-year-old girl struck and killed outside a school Thursday.

The candle light vigil in memory of Natasha Newman will be held at Sandalwood Elementary at 6 p.m.

7-Year-Old Dead After Being Struck By Vehicle Outside Essex School

Vigil tonight at 6 for Natasha. She’s the 7-year-old who was struck and killed yesterday as she walked home from school. @wjz pic.twitter.com/kwhdbpTJ6W — Avajoye Burnett (@AvajoyeWJZ) October 19, 2018

Natasha was struck outside the school in the 900 block of South Marlyn Ave. by a white work van around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

When the first officer arrived on the scene, they immediately began CPR, and was rushed to Franklin Square Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The Baltimore County Police Department says their investigation found that 7-year-old Natasha Newman was running down the sidewalk after a group of children when she darted out in front of the van as it began to exit the townhome community onto South Maryln Avenue.

“Natasha is just the sweetest little girl you could ever imagine. She always had a smile on her face no matter what was going on in her life,” said her grandmother Kathleen.

The van’s driver remained on scene.

One witness said the driver tried to save her.

“The driver saw the large group of kids crossing and he waited for that larger group of kids to cross before he started to pull out into the driveway. He was going at a slow speed as far as we can tell, he pulled out into the driveway he may not have been able to see her, there’s bushes here, only 7-years-old, so it is entirely possible he was just not able to see her as he was trying to pull out,” said Officer Jennifer Peach, with Baltimore County Police.

Natasha was in second grade, and she had just been on a field trip to the zoo Thursday.

Baltimore County police said the investigation will continue.

