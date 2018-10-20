BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An event at a Baptist church in Baltimore encouraged Baltimore residents to drop off their drugs Saturday.

The goal of the drop off event hosted by Operation Pulse at Zion Baptist Church was to combat the opioid epidemic.

Baltimore residents were able to come and drop off prescription drugs and opioids from their medicine cabinets.

Pamphlets were also given to residents for them to take home to safely dispose of unwanted drugs.

Efforts to combat the crisis are currently in place, with Baltimore leaders saying they are working to come together from all angles to fight addiction.

DEA Rolls Out New Strategy To Fight Opioids In Baltimore

Operation Pulse plans on hosting more drug drop off events throughout the community.

The number of opioid-related deaths in Maryland soared to a record-high of 2,282 last year.

Opioid Overdoses Increase In First 6 Months Of 2018

The Department of Justice recently awarded Maryland $2.7 million in grants to combat the opioid crisis in the state, including youth education programs and grants to be used for adult drug courts.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook