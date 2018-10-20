MARYLAND (WJZ) — This hasn’t been a typical fall, with cooler temperatures just starting to arrive and trees are only now beginning to change in the Baltimore, Bel Air, and Rockville areas, according to state foresters and rangers.

Leaves should change colors to blazing reds, vibrant oranges and sunny yellows this weekend in Baltimore County, one expert predicts.

Exactly when will that change happen in Maryland?

You can’t know precisely, but there’s a tool to help you plan excursions around the dates when fall foliage should be at its most fabulous.

“Our leaves here in northern Baltimore County are just on the cusp of changing; I feel like the colors will start popping this weekend, with the cool and dry weather we’re finally beginning to experience,” says Andrea Townsley-Sapp, Gunpowder Falls State Park ranger, in a news release.

