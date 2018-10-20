BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– The Mega Millions Jackpot has now reached a new world record.

With no jackpot winner in Friday night’s drawing, the jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday October 23rd carries an estimated annuity value of $1.6 billion. The estimated cash option is nearly $905 million.

At $1.6 billion, Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing slips past the $1.586 billion Powerball drawing on January 13th, 2016, to become the largest jackpot in history.

The previous record Mega Millions jackpot was $656 million, which was shared by winners in Kansas, Illinois and here in Maryland on March 30th, 2012.

The winning numbers for the October 19th drawing were: 15, 23, 53, 65 and 70, plus the gold Mega Ball 7.

While there was no jackpot winner on Friday, there were 15 second-tier winning tickets of at least $1 million, sold in California, Florida, Illinois (two), Missouri, New Hamphire, New Jersey, New York (four), Texas (two, including one with the Megaplier for a $2 million prize) and Virginia (two).

These tickets matched the five white balls but missed matching the Mega Ball.

