WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A man is seriously injured after a report of a vehicle collision Saturday afternoon.

Carroll County officers, along with Fire and EMS units, were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of John Owings Rd., Westminster for a report of a vehicle collision.

They located a motorcycle off the roadway on its side.

An investigation revealed the driver of the motorcycle, identified as Carl David Lehr, 56, from Westminster, was traveling east when the motorcycle left the roadway traveling for a short distance before he reentered the road where it lost control and slid across the roadway onto the opposite shoulder.

Lehr was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma by Maryland State Police Helicopter with serious injuries.

Anyone with information related to the collision should contact Corporal Vanik at 410-396-5900.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook