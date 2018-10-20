  • WJZ 13On Air

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — State troopers in Maryland are investigating the death of a man in a possible driving-under-the-influence crash in Prince George’s County.

The dead man has been identified as Samuel Brown, a 51-year-old resident of Clinton, Maryland. He was apparently changing a tire on a Jeep Cherokee at the side of a highway when he was struck by a sports utility vehicle.

The motorist who police say fatally hit him has been identified as a 29-year-old man from Temple Hills. He was uninjured. His name was not immediately released.

Troopers say they “detected signs that he was possibly operating under the influence.”

The early Saturday crash on the outer loop of 495 remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

