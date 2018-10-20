MARYLAND — With cool fall weather setting in, the pesky brown marmorated stink bug will try to set up winter quarters in your house, which one Maryland bug expert says looks just like a giant tree to the insect. This is the time to take steps to keep stink bugs outdoors. Given the apt nickname because of the musty scent they emit when frightened or squashed by people, stink bugs are active in the fall as they try to crawl their way indoors.

In just a couple of decades, the brown marmorated sting bug has spread to 41 states, including Maryland, says Pests.org. Residents in and around the Washington, D.C. area have noted the most problems with stink bugs. While they don’t cause structural damage like termites, if you smell something in your house similar to coriander, it means you have an infestation of large numbers.

Read the full story at Patch.com

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook