  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMMichael Jackson's Halloween
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:15 PMPurple Preview Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Fall, Maryland, Stink Bugs

MARYLAND — With cool fall weather setting in, the pesky brown marmorated stink bug will try to set up winter quarters in your house, which one Maryland bug expert says looks just like a giant tree to the insect. This is the time to take steps to keep stink bugs outdoors. Given the apt nickname because of the musty scent they emit when frightened or squashed by people, stink bugs are active in the fall as they try to crawl their way indoors.

In just a couple of decades, the brown marmorated sting bug has spread to 41 states, including Maryland, says Pests.org. Residents in and around the Washington, D.C. area have noted the most problems with stink bugs. While they don’t cause structural damage like termites, if you smell something in your house similar to coriander, it means you have an infestation of large numbers.

Read the full story at Patch.com

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s