  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:30 PMWJZ News @11PM
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dundalk house fire

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were injured after a fire broke out in a Dundalk home.

According to Baltimore County Fire officials, the fire broke out in the home in 7200 block of Martel Avenue Sunday night.

Fire crews arrived on scene and could see smoke.

All of the home’s occupants were already outside, however two people were transported with unknown injuries.

As of their last tweet, the fire is out at the home and no firefighters were injured.

The firefighters remain on scene.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s