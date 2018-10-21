DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were injured after a fire broke out in a Dundalk home.

According to Baltimore County Fire officials, the fire broke out in the home in 7200 block of Martel Avenue Sunday night.

Fire crews arrived on scene and could see smoke.

All of the home’s occupants were already outside, however two people were transported with unknown injuries.

As of their last tweet, the fire is out at the home and no firefighters were injured.

The firefighters remain on scene.

