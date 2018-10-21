WJZ WEATHERFrost Advisory, Freeze Warning For Parts Of Maryland Monday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    11:30 PMWJZ News @11PM
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMThe Listener
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arundel High School, Country Music, Jonathan Dean, national anthem

GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — An Arundel High School senior’s version of the  national anthem is going viral after it was posted Friday.

Jackson Dean Nicholson, who has his own You Tube channel, is a senior football player at Arundel High in Gambrills and on Friday he sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the game started.

The Facebook post of his performance shared by someone in the audience went viral.

“This amazing Arundel High senior does it again. So honored to hear him sing again. Way to go Jackson Dean 🏈❤️” posted Marci White McElhaney on Facebook. 

Dean sings the anthem in a country style while playing the guitar in his football uniform.

He’s an aspiring country singer.

It’s the second year he’s sang the anthem for the crowd.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s