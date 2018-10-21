GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — An Arundel High School senior’s version of the national anthem is going viral after it was posted Friday.

Jackson Dean Nicholson, who has his own You Tube channel, is a senior football player at Arundel High in Gambrills and on Friday he sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” before the game started.

The Facebook post of his performance shared by someone in the audience went viral.

“This amazing Arundel High senior does it again. So honored to hear him sing again. Way to go Jackson Dean 🏈❤️” posted Marci White McElhaney on Facebook.

Dean sings the anthem in a country style while playing the guitar in his football uniform.

He’s an aspiring country singer.

It’s the second year he’s sang the anthem for the crowd.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook