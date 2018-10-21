  • WJZ 13On Air

Delaware

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Troopers in Delaware have arrested a Maryland man for his fourth driving-under-the-influence offense following a three-car road crash.

The Delaware State Police have identified the arrested man as Francis McNulty, a 56-year-old from Easton, Maryland.

He has been charged with vehicular assault and his fourth offense for driving a car under the influence of alcohol. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

In a Sunday statement, state police say Mcnulty was driving a Volvo that struck the rear of a car in front of him, pushing that vehicle into the back of a third car. There were no major injuries in the Rehoboth Beach accident.

