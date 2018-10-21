WJZ WEATHERFrost Advisory, Freeze Warning For Parts Of Maryland Monday
Filed Under:Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. (WJZ) — We’ve heard of firefighters rescuing cats from trees. But how about them rescuing a dog from a ceiling?

That’s what happened Saturday night in Fairfax County.

A crew from Engine 427 in West Springfield came to the rescue of a pup trapped in an HVAC duct in a home.

It took the crew some time to figure out the dog’s location — then they proceeded to cut the dog out of the basement ceiling.

Firefighter Mark Williams can be seen retrieving the dog in the video.

