BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man is dead after a fatal shooting in southwest Baltimore Sunday evening.

According to Baltimore police, officers responded to the 500 block of Normandy Avenue to investigate a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Shock Trauma where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by texting 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook