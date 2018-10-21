PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Nineteen-year-old Diamond Reyshann Arca-Jones was fatally shot Saturday night in Parkville.

According to police, officers responded to the 7800 block of Beverly Avenue near Taylor Avenue around 7:20 p.m. and found Arca-Jones lying in the roadway suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Baltimore County Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Parkville

He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are continuing their investigation this afternoon to determine the motive for this shooting. Anyone who may have information about the suspect in this crime is asked to call police at 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous.

