  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:25 PMNFL Football
    7:30 PM60 Minutes
    8:30 PMGod Friended Me
    9:30 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:30 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With under 30 seconds left, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker went out to kick for an extra point.

But, Tucker missed leaving the Ravens behind the Saints at 24-23.

It’s his first career extra point miss.

Now, Ravens fans are saying the announcer jinxed Tucker.

Right before the kicker went to make the extra point, the announcer said Tucker had never missed an extra point.

 

Tucker ran off the filed, shaking his head.

Ravens fans were immediately blamed the announcer.

WJZ’s Mark Viviano reminded NFL fans of Billy Cundiff’s miss during the playoffs.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s