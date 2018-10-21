BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With under 30 seconds left, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker went out to kick for an extra point.

But, Tucker missed leaving the Ravens behind the Saints at 24-23.

It’s his first career extra point miss.

Now, Ravens fans are saying the announcer jinxed Tucker.

Right before the kicker went to make the extra point, the announcer said Tucker had never missed an extra point.

The announcers jinx Tuck — WarrenMG (@WarrenMG5) October 21, 2018

The stupid announcer jinxed him! Ugh — Elaine Dolina (@Lainielou73) October 21, 2018

Tucker ran off the filed, shaking his head.

Ravens fans were immediately blamed the announcer.

WJZ’s Mark Viviano reminded NFL fans of Billy Cundiff’s miss during the playoffs.

Justin Tucker & Billy Cundiff have never been mentioned in the same sentence (as far as I've heard). They probably will be tonight.

Yes- much different circumstances (reg season v playoffs)…but , wow. — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) October 21, 2018

