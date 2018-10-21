Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The New Orleans Saints defeated the Baltimore Ravens Sunday in a close game that was determined by one point.
The Saints won 24-23 after Ravens kicker Justin Tucker missed the extra point that would have tied the game.
Tucker has never missed an extra point kick.
WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano said Sunday Coach John Harbaugh said the game didn’t come down to one play.
“He’s won so many games for us, he’s our kicker…it never comes down to one play,” Harbaugh said after the game.
Ravens fans were speechless sharing their thoughts on Twitter. Some said they didn’t blame Tucker.