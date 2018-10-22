BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ruiz Food Products, Inc. recalled approximately 2.4 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat and pountry taquitos. There is a concern an onion ingredient may be contaminated with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.

The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service reported the taquitos were produced from July 1 through Oct. 10, 2018.

The following products are affected:

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos” with a case code 86183 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos” with a case code 86006 printed on the label.

4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos “Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla” with a case code 86019 printed on the label.

So far there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions from eating the product. Anyone concerned should contact a healthcare provider.

Eating food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

The USDA said consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

