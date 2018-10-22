  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say an armed robber wore a hockey mask like the one in the “Friday the 13th” horror movie — but the victim saw him put it on and was able to identify him.

The Frederick News-Post reports police say a woman saw a man walk out from behind a dumpster Oct. 18, don the mask and order her out of her car. She said he had a knife and threatened to kill her.

He fled, but police soon arrested 29-year-old Jamar Laray Scott. the woman identified him and police found the mask nearby.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s