FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say an armed robber wore a hockey mask like the one in the “Friday the 13th” horror movie — but the victim saw him put it on and was able to identify him.

The Frederick News-Post reports police say a woman saw a man walk out from behind a dumpster Oct. 18, don the mask and order her out of her car. She said he had a knife and threatened to kill her.

He fled, but police soon arrested 29-year-old Jamar Laray Scott. the woman identified him and police found the mask nearby.

