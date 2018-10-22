TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A former student who has alleged to have threatened mass violence at a Montgomery County high school was arrested in Towson on Thursday.

Luis Cabrera, of Rockville, allegedly made threats against Walter Johnson High School, where he had once been a student.

“Even though I didn’t know him personally, it’s still crazy like, someone that I walked past in the halls could have done that to our school,” A student said.

A student and her mom learned about the threat this weekend.

Montgomery County police said students told the officer posted at their school about Cabrera’s Snapchat activity where he was seen holding an AR-15 and loaded magazines with the words, “school shooter”, and earlier writing “I hate WJ” and “Ha, ha, I’m going to shoot up the school,”

“I was proud of our school, proud of our kids and really relieved,” The mother said.

Montgomery County police said Saturday that 18-year-old Cabrera was arrested Thursday night in Towson with the assistance of Baltimore County police. He was charged Friday with one count of threat of mass violence.

“We take these threats seriously. It’s years beyond anything like a joke on social media,” said Capt. Paul Starks with the Montgomery County Police Department.

Police say he was staying with friends in Towson when he was arrested.

“During that time, they also recovered the two rifles and ammunition for the rifles,” Stark said.

Police say in his videos, the Rockville teen claims to keep the AR-15 with him at all times.

“I’m just really thankful that some students were right thinking and they reported it and it got taken care of,” Stark said.

Cabrera is being held without bond.

