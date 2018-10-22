WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Shots were fired outside a Fox station in Washington D.C. Monday afternoon after a man tried to break into the TV station.

The shooting occurred along Wisconsin Avenue in Friendship Heights just after 3 p.m.

DC police said the female security guard fired her gun at the 38-year-old man after he tried to kick his way into the building, smashing through the glass front door.

The man was not armed, police said.

He was shot in his upper torso and was taken to George Washington Hospital for treatment. The suspect is still alive.

Police have identified the man, but are not making his identification public.

The station is not under lockdown and there is no longer a threat.

The channel broadcast security camera footage showing a man in a red, hooded sweatshirt kicking through the plastic or Plexiglas doors. It also showed footage of the still-conscious man being loaded into an ambulance.

The building in question contains several different offices, but the lobby the man entered is only for the Fox station.

Gov. Larry Hogan said he’s keeping the news station’s employees in his thoughts.

Keeping our friends on the @fox5dc team in our thoughts today, very grateful everyone is safe. https://t.co/rxuPTbQrA1 — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) October 22, 2018

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook. Some AP content was used in this story.