BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Bundle up! Monday morning temperatures caused a frost advisory and freeze warning to hit the state.

If you have sensitive plants or vegetables outdoors bring them inside. Residents should also bring pets inside.

The National Weather Service reports both the frost advisory and freeze warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Monday as temperatures are expected to be in the mid 30s.

Even after the advisories expire, it will still be pretty chilly outside. WJZ’s Marty Bass says the high for the day will only be 58 degrees.

The following counties are affected by the frost advisory: Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford, Northwest Howard, Prince George’s, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore and St. Mary’s.

The freeze warning applies to Frederick, Northwest Montgomery and Washington Counties.

