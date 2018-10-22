BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Popular radio personality Howard Stern ate brunch at a Baltimore County restaurant over the weekend.

According to social media posts by the owner and the restaurant, Stern dined at Citron — on Quarry Lake just northwest of Baltimore City — Sunday.

“For a man who claims to have a face for radio (we disagree) you sure had a heart of gold for CITRON today ❤️ THANKS for stopping by see you again soon,” the restaurant posted on their Facebook and Instagram.

Owners Charles and Susan Levine posed with Stern outside their restaurant.

The restaurant opened in 2016 and offers a number of items on their brunch menu — including shrimp and grits, chicken and waffles, and crab scramble.

