Filed Under:Indianapolis Zoo

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An attack at the Indianapolis Zoo left their male lion dead last week.

After hearing an unusual amount of roaring coming from the Lion Yard, animal care staff found 12-year-old lioness Zuri in a life and death fight with 10-year-old Nyack, who was also the father of her cubs.

Zuri ended up killing Nyack.

It happened before the zoo was open to the public, but zookeepers say they may never know what happened.

