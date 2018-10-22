LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — A North Carolina man caught with a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at BWI Airport over the weekend.

The loaded gun was detected when the man’s carry-on bag went through the TSA checkpoint x-ray machine on Saturday.

TSA called in the Maryland Transportation Authority Police, who confiscated the gun and arrested the man on weapons charges.

The man claimed he didn’t know that he was carrying his loaded gun with him.

TSA officers have caught 21 guns at their checkpoints so far in 2018.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook