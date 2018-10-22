WJZ WEATHERFrost Advisory, Freeze Warning In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs

ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 62-year-old man was taken into police custody Friday evening after he allegedly fired a gun into the air after firefighters responded to his home.

Firefighters were called to the man’s home in the 2600 block of Evergreen Road in Odenton around 7 p.m. because the homeowners were burning a fire pit.

James Ernest Armentrout became upset when he was told to extinguish the fire and shot a gun into the air as the firefighters were leaving. They called Anne Arundel County Police.

Officers arrived and took Armentrout into custody without incident.

Police also found a total of 34 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition inside the house.

No injuries were reported and there was no property damage.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s