ODENTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 62-year-old man was taken into police custody Friday evening after he allegedly fired a gun into the air after firefighters responded to his home.

Firefighters were called to the man’s home in the 2600 block of Evergreen Road in Odenton around 7 p.m. because the homeowners were burning a fire pit.

James Ernest Armentrout became upset when he was told to extinguish the fire and shot a gun into the air as the firefighters were leaving. They called Anne Arundel County Police.

Officers arrived and took Armentrout into custody without incident.

Police also found a total of 34 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition inside the house.

No injuries were reported and there was no property damage.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook