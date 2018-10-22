BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was arrested on Friday for driving under the influence after police found 1.5 pounds of weed in his car.

MDTA Police said that Mark Robinson, 39, of Pasadena, Maryland, was stopped on Oct. 19 for driving erratically on Hawkins Point Road in Baltimore City.

During a search of Robinson’s Ford F-150, officers found 274 grams of marijuana that officers believe Robinson intended to sell.

He was charged with speeding, DUI, negligent driving, possession of marijuana, and possessing a controlled dangerous substance with intent to sell.

Robinson was taken to the Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Facility where he was released with a court date of Dec. 3, 2018.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook