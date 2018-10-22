PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Neighbors and businesses along Taylor Avenue are anxiously waiting for word from Baltimore County Police after a deadly shooting in their neighborhood over the weekend.

Police said there is no update on the investigation Monday, but there is a concern about the life lost there this weekend.

Parkville homes and businesses are anxious for news of an arrest after 19-year-old Diamonic Rayshawn Arca-Jones was shot and killed near his home Saturday night on Beverly Avenue.

Business owners just feet away from the murder scene are worried the violence is a sign the neighborhood has changed.

Doug Hopple with Rathell Motors Collision Repair said it surprised him that there was a shooting a block away from his business.

“It does surprise me. It does surprise me. You’ve never heard of this going on five years ago, seven years ago, three years ago. So yeah, it does surprise me,” Hopple said.

Doug Hopple said he hasn’t had issues with crime at his shop, Rathell Motors Collision Repair, but a few years ago, after two break-ins just weeks apart, another business, Maria’s, installed metal bars over the windows.

In August, a man was stabbed in the parking lot.

And last month, less than a mile away, a man was shot in the leg after an argument.

“I grew up on the other side over here, on the other side of Perring Parkway, and like I said, this used to be a great neighborhood, never had to worry about anything, you know. And just within the last five years or so it’s starting to go downhill,” said John Vogel, a Maria’s employee.

Employees at Maria’s heard the gunshots Saturday night just before 7:30 p.m.

Homicide detectives spent the weekend canvassing the neighborhood and will look at surveillance footage from Maria’s.

So far, they have determined no motive and have made no arrests.

