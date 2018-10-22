Comments
MONTGOMERY Co. (WJZ) — Officials say a special needs school bus collided with a truck and a passenger car Monday morning. The incident happened at the intersection of Gunners Branch Road and Frederick Road.
At least seven people, including two children, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Frederick Rd. is closed in both directions between Middlebrook Road & Scenery Drive.
This is a developing story.
