WJZ WEATHERFrost Advisory, Freeze Warning In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
By Jessica Kartalija
Filed Under:Jessica Kartalija

Dear WJZ family,

When I came to Baltimore in 2006, I was in my 20’s, and didn’t know a soul.

I bought a place in Canton, joined a softball team and promised myself I would say “yes” to any new opportunity that came my way. That included going out with a guy I interviewed for a story, who would eventually become my husband!

More than a decade later, I find myself leaving Baltimore, a place I now love with all my heart.

I’ve accepted an anchor position at WJZ’s sister station KYW in Philadelphia. This is an incredible opportunity for me, and I couldn’t be more excited to take this next step in my career.

Yes, this means I will be having more cheesesteaks than crab cakes…but will be back in town often as we have friends and family here.

That said–the thought of leaving my WJZ family and our viewers breaks my heart.

You have welcomed me into your homes every afternoon and evening. You’ve trusted me to share all types of stories with you and your families–both positive and negative, and I am forever grateful. Thank you.

So, this is not “goodbye” to my Baltimore family, but thank you. Thank you for being so kind to me and my family, and for making us a part of yours.

Lots of love always,

Jessica

Watch her full goodbye below:

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s