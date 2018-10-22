Dear WJZ family,

When I came to Baltimore in 2006, I was in my 20’s, and didn’t know a soul.

I bought a place in Canton, joined a softball team and promised myself I would say “yes” to any new opportunity that came my way. That included going out with a guy I interviewed for a story, who would eventually become my husband!

More than a decade later, I find myself leaving Baltimore, a place I now love with all my heart.

I’ve accepted an anchor position at WJZ’s sister station KYW in Philadelphia. This is an incredible opportunity for me, and I couldn’t be more excited to take this next step in my career.

Yes, this means I will be having more cheesesteaks than crab cakes…but will be back in town often as we have friends and family here.

That said–the thought of leaving my WJZ family and our viewers breaks my heart.

You have welcomed me into your homes every afternoon and evening. You’ve trusted me to share all types of stories with you and your families–both positive and negative, and I am forever grateful. Thank you.

So, this is not “goodbye” to my Baltimore family, but thank you. Thank you for being so kind to me and my family, and for making us a part of yours.

Lots of love always,

Jessica

Watch her full goodbye below: