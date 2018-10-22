BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were both sentenced to life imprisonment for their part in a shooting at Loafer’s Lounge bar on December 25, 2017.

In the early morning hours of December 25, 2017, Darrell Burrell, 25, of Diener Place in Baltimore City and William Johnson, 30, of Upmanor Road in Baltimore City became involved in a verbal disagreement inside the bar in Catonsville, Md.

After they left the bar, Burrell and Johnson waited outside for the others to leave. As the victims left the bar, Johnson approached one victim and shot him at point blank range in the chest.

Burrell then approached the group and began firing. Both Burrell and Johnson then fled in two separate cars, according to the State’s Attorney’s office.

Much of the incident was captured on surveillance video.

Investigation from Baltimore County police after the shooting disclosed that ballistics were matched from the shooting to a gun found in Burrell’s possession several days after the shooting.

The police were also able to determine the existence of phone calls and the location of Burrell and Johnson during the time frame of the incident through cell phone records

Burrell and Johnson were both convicted by a jury of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and illegal possession of a regulated firearm after an eight day trial which ended October 3.

Both men were sentenced Monday to life imprisonment for the attempted murder and concurrent terms of years for the other offenses.

Burrell is pending a murder charge in Baltimore City which is set for trial December 19, for an offense alleged to have happened just hours before this incident.

